Khelo India Winter Games 2025 in Gulmarg postponed due to lack of snowfall

SRINAGAR: The 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir’s ski resort of Gulmarg from February 22-25, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall.

An official from J&K’s Youth Services and Sports Department confirmed the decision, stating that a fresh assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve, and a revised schedule will be announced accordingly.

This marks the second consecutive year that the event has faced rescheduling due to inadequate snowfall. Last year, the games had to be pushed to February after a dry January.

The first leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 was held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, featuring ice sports such as ice hockey and ice skating.