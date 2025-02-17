MHA asks I4C to build cyber security module for exams conducted by NTA

NEW DELHI: With cyber commandos helping the National Testing Agency (NTA) ensuring cyber security for the examination conducted by it in January this year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Indian Cyber Security Coordination Centre (I4C) under it to work out an online security module for all upcoming examinations to oversee all cyber security related aspects, officials said on Monday.

They said that the MHA decided to deploy cyber commandos and experts for the JEE (Mains) Examination following input from its I4C. The teams conducted inspections at various examination centres across the country, they added.

The teams of cyber commandos monitored public IPs used by the delivery agency - Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) - during the examination process and checked for unauthorised access, data theft, server breaches, and other cyber security threats.

The efforts were appreciated by NTA chief Pradeep Singh Kharola, who wrote to I4C CEO Rajesh Kumar last week, saying, “I am writing to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and your dedicated team for the unwavering support and guidance on cyber security aspects during the conduct of JEE (Main) 2025 Session I examination.”

He further acknowledged the critical role played by I4C officials and cyber commandos in inspecting centres and monitoring public IPs used by TCS, the officials said, adding that Kharola also appreciated the teamwork, which created an atmosphere of trust and collaboration leading to professional relationships and enhancing productivity.

“We look forward to your continued support in all forthcoming examinations and request your guidance in developing a module to oversee basic cyber security aspects at the NTA. I am confident that this initiative will positively impact NTA’s workflow and contribute to future successes,” a senior official quoting Kharola’s letter said.