NMC distances from non-payment of stipend by private medical colleges

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has washed off its hands on the issue of non-payment of stipends by 198 medical colleges and institutions to its undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents, and senior residents. They said that the states where these medical colleges and institutions are located are responsible, an RTI has revealed.

This is despite the fact that NMC regulations clearly state that if any regulation, including non-payment of stipends to interns and postgraduate students, is violated, several steps can be taken against the erring medical college and institution. The violation attracts withholding and withdrawal of accreditation for five academic years and a penalty of Rs 1 crore.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also said that states are responsible for paying stipends to postgraduate residents. He, however, said that if the non-payment of stipends is brought to their attention, they will act on it.

Responding to an RTI filed by activist Dr K V Babu on the status of the action taken against stipend-non-paying colleges by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, the NMC said, “It is also informed that NMC is the regulatory body which issues guidelines and regulations from time to time.”

“Implementing the guidelines/instruction/advisory is solely at the discretion of the concerned state authorities under which the medical college/institute is located. However, collecting data on a stipend is in process,” the reply, dated February 10, said.