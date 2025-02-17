No immediate execution scheduled for UP woman in UAE: Authorities notify Indian embassy

NEW DELHI: The UAE authorities have notified the Indian embassy that there is no immediate execution scheduled for Shehzadi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the death of an infant under her care.
According to sources, her review petition is currently under consideration.
The case has garnered significant attention with some reports saying that her execution was scheduled to take place within 24 hours after her alleged “last phone call back home.”
“The report that Ms Shehzadi will be executed within 24 hours is incorrect. The embassy has confirmed this from the UAE authorities. A review petition in her case has been filed and the matter is under investigation,” sources said.
Shahzadi's journey to Abu Dhabi began in 2021. She lived in Goyra Mugli village in Banda, where she was promised a better life by Uzair, a man hailing from Agra who she met.
According to reports, Uzair “sold” her to a couple from Agra, who then took her to Abu Dhabi. Based on a court order from the Banda Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, authorities have filed a human trafficking case against the couple, now living in Dubai, and Uzair.
Shahzadi was entrusted with caring for the couple’s son in Abu Dhabi, but she found herself at the heart of a tragedy when the child unexpectedly died. The couple blamed Shahzadi for their son’s death, prompting an investigation that led to her arrest and a death sentence from an Abu Dhabi court. After the verdict, Shahzadi’s father, Shabbir Khan, appealed to both the district administration and the government to intervene and save his daughter.
Shahzadi’s life has been full of hardship. As a child, she suffered burn injuries while working in the kitchen. In 2020, she connected with Uzair from Agra via social media. Promised a better life and treatment for her facial injuries, Shahzadi travelled to Agra with Uzair in 2021.
However, instead of the life she was promised, Uzair took her to Abu Dhabi and handed her over to his relatives, a couple named Faiz and Nadia. It was during this time that their four-month-old child tragically passed away.