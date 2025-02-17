No immediate execution scheduled for UP woman in UAE: Authorities notify Indian embassy

NEW DELHI: The UAE authorities have notified the Indian embassy that there is no immediate execution scheduled for Shehzadi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the death of an infant under her care.

According to sources, her review petition is currently under consideration.

The case has garnered significant attention with some reports saying that her execution was scheduled to take place within 24 hours after her alleged “last phone call back home.”

“The report that Ms Shehzadi will be executed within 24 hours is incorrect. The embassy has confirmed this from the UAE authorities. A review petition in her case has been filed and the matter is under investigation,” sources said.

Shahzadi's journey to Abu Dhabi began in 2021. She lived in Goyra Mugli village in Banda, where she was promised a better life by Uzair, a man hailing from Agra who she met.