Patna Diary | In the month of love, many find their soulmate

‘Son of Mallah’ eyes Deputy CM’s post

Former Bihar minister and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has stirred up a fresh controversy within the opposition’s grand alliance by asserting his claim for the position of deputy chief minister. In public meetings, Sahani has been heard stating that the ‘son of a mallah’ will become deputy CM if the grand alliance comes to power after 2025 assembly election. Sahani’s bid for the deputy CM’s post has unnerved leaders of grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties as their first priority is to oust ruling NDA in the state.

Separate police team for security to VIPs

Bihar government has established a dedicated security police unit to ensure security to VIPs and VVIPs during the assembly elections scheduled for October-November. State DGP Vinay Kumar issued directives to all SSPs and SPs to provide list of police officers to be inducted as security force under their jurisdiction. In addition to providing police protection to VIPs and VVIPs, these officers will coordinate with the special armed police force like SPG to ensure foolproof security during their election campaign. Ensuring security to VIPs and VIIPs during election is a significant concern for the state police.

