Rajasthan court directs juvenile trial for two accused in 25-year-old PSC paper leak case

JAIPUR: The vexed issue of paper leaks, rigged appointments, and examination irregularities is hardly new in Rajasthan. However, a recent development in a Year-old case has brought an interesting twist to the ongoing saga of academic fraud.

In a significant ruling, a court has directed that the trial of two accused in the 1999 Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case be conducted in a Juvenile Court. The decision was based on the fact that the accused were minors at the time of the incident.

The case dates back to November 28, 1999, when the then RPSC Chairman, Devendra Singh, received information over the phone about the leak of General Knowledge and General Science papers for the RAS-Pre exam. Following this, Singh lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station, leading to an investigation that identified five individuals as accused: Pratap Meena, Nathulal, Rajendra Singh Sardar, Anil Meena, and Chandrashekhar.

A charge sheet was subsequently filed in court. However, after years of legal proceedings, the court has now ruled that two of the accused, Anil Meena and Chandrashekhar, were minors at the time of the crime. Their school records and birth certificates were presented in court as evidence, confirming their juvenile status during the incident.

Tragically, one of the accused, Pratap Meena, passed away during the trial. The remaining accused have been ordered to appear in court on February 25. Meanwhile, the court decided on February 7 that the case files of Anil Meena and Chandrashekhar be transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board. The court also directed both accused to be present for the proceedings on February 25.

This ruling underscores the complexities involved in long-pending cases and highlights the significance of age-related legal considerations in criminal trials