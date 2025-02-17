Red alert sounded as poachers on prowl in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: An organised gang of tiger poachers, which also includes women and children, could have poached 10-11 tigers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the last three months.

It is believed that the arrest of these gang members last month in Maharashtra prompted the central government’s Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to issue a nationwide alert.

An ongoing probe by multiple agencies into tiger poaching following the arrests of key operatives of the gang comprising the tribal Pardhi community in Chandrapur (Maharashtra) in January, has revealed a strong possibility of 10-11 tigers having been poached by the gang in the three adjoining states over the last three-four months, a member of the probe team said.

While the notorious tiger poacher Ajit Rajgond alias Ajit Pardhi, his mother, wife and key associates were arrested in Chandrapur on January 25, his equally notorious brother Keru and aides escaped.

Just a fortnight after the arrests of Ajit and key associates, four more members of his gang were nabbed in a joint operation by the state Tiger Strike Force of the MP forest department and the special task force (STF) of MP police, from their camp in Dindori district of their native eastern MP.

“We arrested four persons from the spot, including two close relatives of Ajit (both aged between 16 and 18 years) and two other male gang members, one aged 19 and the other being 22 years old. We’re searching for other members of the large gang, particularly his brothers and sons, who are on the run,” a probe team member said.