Tahawwur Rana became part of 26/11 terror attack conspiracy in 2005, say officials

MUMBAI: Tahawwur Hussain Rana became part of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks conspiracy in 2005 as a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and HUJI and was closely engaged with Pakistan-based conspirators, officials said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his administration has approved Rana's extradition to India, referring to him as "one of the plotters and very evil people of the world.'

The 64-year-old Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national and a close associate of Pakistani-American terrorist and one of the main conspirators David Coleman Headley, is serving supervised detention at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles after completing a 14-year sentence in 2023.

Once extradited, Rana would be the third person to be sent on trial in India in the case after Ajmal Kasab and Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal.

In November 2012, Kasab, the lone surviving Pakistan terrorist, was hanged to death in Pune's Yerawada Jail.

Rana, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harakat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI), had entered into a criminal conspiracy for executing the Mumbai carnage around the beginning of 2005 along with other co-conspirators based in Pakistan, as per the NIA chargesheet.

Rana's role as a co-conspirator of the Mumbai terror attacks surfaced during the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.

Arrested by the FBI on October 27, 2009, Rana was chargesheeted by the NIA in 2011 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6(2) of the SAARC Convention on Suppression of Terrorism.

Rana had assisted Headley in obtaining a visa for India and established 'Immigrant Law Centre' in Mumbai, which acted as a front, an official said.

Rana had visited Hapur, Delhi, Agra, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai with his wife Samraz Rana Akhtar between November 13 and November 21, 2008.

His initial planning includes the attack on Chabad Houses located in different cities.

Headley had gone to the US and met Rana in June 2006 where they discussed the future action plan, officials said.

Rana remained in contact with Major Iqbal, another co-conspirator of the 26/11 carnage.

Headley and Rana had taken all possible steps to conceal their contacts with Pakistan-based co-conspirators while in the US.