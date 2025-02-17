'There is a limit': SC irked over filing of fresh pleas relating to validity of 1991 Places of Worship Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the filing of several fresh pleas in a case related to validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 which mandates the religious character of a place to be maintained as it existed on August 15, 1947.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also indicated that it may not take up the pending scheduled petitions, heard earlier by a three-judge bench, during the day as it was sitting in a combination of two judges.

"We might not be able to take it up", the CJI said when senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for a litigant, mentioned a fresh plea for hearing during the day.

At the outset of the day's proceedings, the senior advocate mentioned the matter.

"There is a limit to which petitions can be filed. So many IAs (interim applications) have been filed...we might not be able to take it up," the CJI said, adding that a date may be given in March.

The top court, through its December 12, 2024 order, effectively stalled proceedings in about 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties seeking survey to ascertain the 'original religious character' of 10 mosques, including Gyanvapi at Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid at Mathura and Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal where five Muslim youth including a minor was killed in alleged police firing during a court-ordered survey.