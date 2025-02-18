ASI resumes underwater explorations in Dwarka after 20 years; women archaeologists to join team for first time

NEW DELHI: After two decades, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has resumed underwater explorations off the coast of Dwarka in Gujarat. The Additional Director General-Archaeology (ADG-A) of the Survey Professor Alok Tripathi is leading a team of five archaeologists who are working on the project. For the first time, the exploration team comprises women archaeologists.

The fresh attempt to study underwater archaeology in the state assumes significance as last year in February Prime Minister Narendra Modi went scuba diving off the Panchkui beach coast to perform prayers at the ancient city of Dwarka belonging to Lord Krishna, which is now submerged.

Tripathi told The New Indian Express that explorations would be conducted in a phased manner and in the first phase, locations are being identified for the research. “Based on findings in the first phase, further activities will be planned and scope of explorations will be expanded accordingly,” he said.

The ASI has accorded permission for a year to undertake investigation. The other team members of the ASI are Director (Excavations and Explorations) HK Nayak, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Aparajita Sharma, Poonam Vind, and Rajkumari Barbina. The project started on Monday.

"The team identified an area off Gomati creek for the initial investigations. The team dived to understand bathymetry of the area and other remains of archaeological interest," said an official.

Officials privy to the project said that underwater exploration in Dwarka is part of the renewed Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of ASI, which has recently been revived to undertake offshore surveys and investigations in Dwarka and Bet Dwarka. The unit has been at the forefront of underwater archaeological research since the 1980s.