ASI resumes underwater explorations in Dwarka after 20 years; women archaeologists to join team for first time

NEW DELHI: After two decades, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has resumed underwater explorations off the coast of Dwarka in Gujarat. The Additional Director General-Archaeology (ADG-A) of the Survey Professor Alok Tripathi is leading a team of five archaeologists who are working on the project. For the first time, the exploration team comprises women archaeologists.
The fresh attempt to study underwater archaeology in the state assumes significance as last year in February Prime Minister Narendra Modi went scuba diving off the Panchkui beach coast to perform prayers at the ancient city of Dwarka belonging to Lord Krishna, which is now submerged.
Tripathi told The New Indian Express that explorations would be conducted in a phased manner and in the first phase, locations are being identified for the research. “Based on findings in the first phase, further activities will be planned and scope of explorations will be expanded accordingly,” he said.
The ASI has accorded permission for a year to undertake investigation. The other team members of the ASI are Director (Excavations and Explorations) HK Nayak, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Aparajita Sharma, Poonam Vind, and Rajkumari Barbina. The project started on Monday.
"The team identified an area off Gomati creek for the initial investigations. The team dived to understand bathymetry of the area and other remains of archaeological interest," said an official.
Officials privy to the project said that underwater exploration in Dwarka is part of the renewed Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of ASI, which has recently been revived to undertake offshore surveys and investigations in Dwarka and Bet Dwarka. The unit has been at the forefront of underwater archaeological research since the 1980s.
Since 2001, the wing has been conducting explorations at different sites such as Bangaram Island (Lakshadweep), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Dwarka (Gujarat), Loktak Lake (Manipur), and Elephanta Island (Maharashtra). Archaeologists of UAW have also collaborated with the Indian Navy (IN) and other government organizations for the study and protection of underwater cultural heritage.
Tripathi, who is widely recognized for his expertise in underwater archaeology, especially in the excavation and surveying of archaeological materials submerged underwater, has also planned to rope in young archeologists for the project.
“We will hold training programmes for young professionals and enthusiasts who are having keen interest in underwater archeology and involve them,” said Tripathi.
In 2023, Tripathi led the survey of the disputed Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi after the Supreme Court order. He has also served as the head of the Department of History at Assam University, Silchar.
Tripathi also carried out offshore and onshore excavations at Dwarka from 2005 to 2007 when the coastal areas were examined during low tide, where sculptures and stone anchors were discovered. Based on those explorations, underwater excavations were carried out, officials said.
“The ongoing underwater investigations mark a significant step in ASI’s mission to safeguard India’s rich underwater cultural heritage and will be a milestone in maritime archaeology studies in India,” an ASI official added.