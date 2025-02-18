Bangladeshi couple, 22-year-old son born in India, held in Navi Mumbai for 'illegal' stay

THANE: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three members of a family from Bangladesh residing illegally in India for the last 30 years, officials said on Tuesday.

On November 24, 2024, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) sleuths apprehended Sharo Abhtab Sheikh (48) and his wife Salma Saro Sheikh (39), living in a flat at Juhugaon at Vashi in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, during a drive against illegal immigrants and their documents were checked.

The couple produced their flat ownership documents, Aadhaar and PAN cards, passport, voter ID, ration card and photocopies of their birth certificates allegedly issued by a rural hospital at Jaynagar, West Bengal, after which they were let off, a police release said.

The police, however, took up verification of the documents submitted by the couple.

A team of the AHTC also went to the rural hospital in West Bengal on February 2 to verify authenticity of the birth certificates.