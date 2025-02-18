BJP sweeps Gujarat civic body polls, cements political stronghold

AHMEDABAD: The BJP party has tightened its grip on Gujarat’s political landscape, securing a landslide victory in the elections for 66 municipalities and by-elections for two others.

The BJP dominated the municipal elections, clinching 1,315 seats, while Congress trailed with 252 seats. Independent candidates secured 126 seats, the BSP secured 11 seats while AAP and others secured 13 and 4 seats respectively.

The party maintained its lead in the Taluka Panchayat polls, bagging 55 seats as Congress managed to win 17 seats and independents grabbed over 6 seats.

The trend continued in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation elections, where the BJP secured a sweeping 44 seats, leaving Congress with just 11 seats.