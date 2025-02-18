Chhattisgarh partners with petroleum firms to combat vehicular pollution

RAIPUR: In a strategic leap towards controlling air pollution, the Chhattisgarh government has partnered with leading petroleum companies in its clean air action plans.
Emphasising the need for convenient and effective pollution monitoring, the state transport department in collaboration with petroleum companies has begun setting up Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres at petrol pumps across the state to prevent air quality from turning unhealthy.
“Following a directive issued by the chief minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai to combat vehicular pollution, the transport department secretary S Prakash chaired a high-level meeting engaging the chief managers from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance Industries along with senior officials. The agreement with the petroleum companies promises to be a game-changer for air quality compliance”, said additional transport commissioner D Ravishankar and further added that the Chhattisgarh government has begun exercise to regulate all sources of vehicular air emission and will swiftly initiate actions on vehicle solution besides the increased inspections with stricter measures.
The petrol pumps will have PUC testing centres ensuring quick and hassle-free emission certification for the convenience of vehicle owners.
“The agreement is aligned with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and Central Government pollution control policies, marking a decisive step in Chhattisgarh’s clean air initiative”, the officer added.
Soon the regulatory actions will further incorporate an analysis of the weekly report comprising AQI that communicates the level of air pollution in major towns and cities. There will be a steady review of the particulate matter concentration.
The collective support by the leading petroleum companies underscores a strong public-private collaboration for environment sustainability, enhancing compliance and ensuring cleaner air.
With the intensified action plan ahead, now the owners and travellers need to be aware of the regulations to prevent penalties. The authorities have decided to enforce stringent steps to ensure the vehicles comply with the emission norms and carry a valid PUC certificate.