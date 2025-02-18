Chhattisgarh partners with petroleum firms to combat vehicular pollution

RAIPUR: In a strategic leap towards controlling air pollution, the Chhattisgarh government has partnered with leading petroleum companies in its clean air action plans.

Emphasising the need for convenient and effective pollution monitoring, the state transport department in collaboration with petroleum companies has begun setting up Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres at petrol pumps across the state to prevent air quality from turning unhealthy.

“Following a directive issued by the chief minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai to combat vehicular pollution, the transport department secretary S Prakash chaired a high-level meeting engaging the chief managers from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance Industries along with senior officials. The agreement with the petroleum companies promises to be a game-changer for air quality compliance”, said additional transport commissioner D Ravishankar and further added that the Chhattisgarh government has begun exercise to regulate all sources of vehicular air emission and will swiftly initiate actions on vehicle solution besides the increased inspections with stricter measures.

The petrol pumps will have PUC testing centres ensuring quick and hassle-free emission certification for the convenience of vehicle owners.