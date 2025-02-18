'Contempt of court': Congress slams Centre over 'hurried' appointment of new CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress on Tuesday expressed concerns over the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner, questioning the urgency of the decision despite the ongoing legal challenge regarding the formation of the selection committee.

Reacting to the appointment, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said democracy deserves better.

"The Government's hasty midnight appointment of the new CEC undermines the spirit of our Constitution and free elections. As LoP Rahul Gandhi rightly said, this should've waited for the SC hearing on February19," Tagore said on X.

"Rushing it shows their intent to bypass scrutiny. Democracy deserves better," he added.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari emphasized that in a democracy, elections should not only be fair but also perceived as fair, criticizing the move as a violation of the Supreme Court's authority and the spirit of the Constitution.

"... The formation of the selection committee for this matter has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The matter has also been accepted for hearing in the Supreme Court. In such a situation, what was the hurry that the appointment was made during this time? ... In a democracy, elections should not only be fair but should also appear to be fair ... This is a contempt of the Supreme Court and the basic spirit of the Constitution," Tiwari told ANI.