Gyanesh Kumar, once known as 'Kahwa man’ in Delhi's North Block is now Chief Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI: Between 2015 and 2020, journalists often gathered at the first-floor chamber of the North Block, where Gyanesh Kumar, the newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), overseeing the crucial Jammu & Kashmir Division.

Kumar, known for his welcoming nature, always greeted journalists with an infectious smile. Many arrived hoping for exclusive stories, but while major scoops were rare, they were always treated to the finest Kashmiri ‘Kahwa.’ This earned him the nickname ‘Kahwa Man’ among scribes in the North Block.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, the 61-year-old Kumar has held several high-profile and sensitive positions throughout his career. Before moving to the Election Commission last year as one of its commissioners, he retired as Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, his last role in government service. This was the second portfolio he held under Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kumar’s efficiency in implementing government decisions brought him close to Shah. He played a key role in drafting the bill that led to the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh, in August 2019. This major political shift showcased his ability to handle intricate and sensitive matters with precision.

He was also involved in critical legal and administrative matters, including the Supreme Court case on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His efforts were instrumental in forming the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the temple’s construction.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur with a B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Kumar furthered his education in Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (CFAI) and Environmental Economics from Harvard University. His diverse academic background has equipped him with a unique blend of technical, financial, and environmental expertise, making him an effective and adaptable administrator.

His appointment as the country’s next CEC reflects the government’s confidence in his abilities and dedication to public service. With crucial elections approaching, including the Bihar Assembly polls later this year and elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu in 2026, Kumar is expected to use his vast experience to ensure a smooth electoral process.