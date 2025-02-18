First ever rehabilitation of black-fungus induced defect using dental implant

RAIPUR: In a ground-breaking achievement, a serious defect caused by rare black fungus (mucormycosis) infection has been successfully treated on the facial part (maxillofacial-oro-orbital) and rehabilitated using a dental implant by Dr Neeraj Chandrakar, a Raipur-based prosthodontist (dentist who specialises in replacing missing teeth and other parts of mouth).

The accomplishment cited as a significant advancement emerges as a beacon of hope for patients who are suffering from such debilitating conditions. The patient under the treatment, with over a year of follow-up, has shown outstanding functional and aesthetic recovery reinforcing the foreseeable effectiveness of this method.

Mucormycosis has been a critical health challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The oro-orbital defect caused by this black fungal infection can have severe consequences impacting functionality and appearance.