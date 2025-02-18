First ever rehabilitation of black-fungus induced defect using dental implant

RAIPUR: In a ground-breaking achievement, a serious defect caused by rare black fungus (mucormycosis) infection has been successfully treated on the facial part (maxillofacial-oro-orbital) and rehabilitated using a dental implant by Dr Neeraj Chandrakar, a Raipur-based prosthodontist (dentist who specialises in replacing missing teeth and other parts of mouth).
The accomplishment cited as a significant advancement emerges as a beacon of hope for patients who are suffering from such debilitating conditions. The patient under the treatment, with over a year of follow-up, has shown outstanding functional and aesthetic recovery reinforcing the foreseeable effectiveness of this method.
Mucormycosis has been a critical health challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The oro-orbital defect caused by this black fungal infection can have severe consequences impacting functionality and appearance.
The exceptional feat cited as a major breakthrough won appreciation from academicians and health professionals from different countries.
Prof In-Sung Yeo from South Korea, Prof S. Koka from USA, Prof Koki and Pham Alisa from South Africa, Dr Stephanie from UK, Prof Frencheska Delucchi from Italy, Katerana Pantouli from Greece and many others commended the achievement of Dr Chandrakar as "unique".
“This is the first of its kind successful rehabilitation treatment with dental implants, eulogised by professors and doctors from various countries, reflecting the growing optimism among the health professionals. The favourable outcome offers a new viable pathway to recovery”, Dr Chandrakar told TNIE.
The treatment of the patient commenced in the year 2022, taking more than 60 working hours to overcome multiple procedural challenges during appointments spread across a year, he added.
The expert use of dental implants in rehabilitating cancer-related defects enabled the Raipur prosthodontist in overcoming the challenges.
Highly advanced technology such as software-based surgical planning, 3D printing, computer-guided surgery, digital scanning and digital prosthetic fabrication was implemented to set the seat of success in treatment.
The peculiarity in the given case lies in the use of dental implants, which have proven to be more predictable and reliable compared to customised periosteal (placed under the gum tissue but on top of the jawbone) implant.
After more than a year of follow-up, the treatment stands out not just for its clinical success but also for its cost-effectiveness and less invasive nature, making it a more accessible option for patients. Traditional periosteal implants come with higher costs and complex surgical procedures.