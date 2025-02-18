Giant 170-kilogram python captured in Uttarakhand's Kashipur

DEHRADUN: A massive python, weighing 170 kilograms and measuring nearly 20 feet in length, caused panic in Sainik Colony, Kashipur, on Monday. The enormous serpent, due to its big size and strength, posed a potential threat to residents. Alarmed by the sighting, locals immediately informed the authorities.

A team from the Forest Department arrived swiftly and, after three hours of intensive effort, successfully captured the python. "The community's quick action was crucial in ensuring everyone's safety," said a spokesperson from the Forest Department.

According to sources in the forest department, the python posed a lethal danger to anyone passing by. "With its strength and speed, the python could have attacked any wild animal or human," an official stated. The python’s powerful constriction could have had fatal consequences. "If the department team had not captured it in time, it could have resulted in a major incident," the official added.

Mohammad Talib, a rescuer from the Forest Department said, “We knew that this python possessed dangerous power, and it was crucial to control it immediately. If we hadn’t managed to stop it, it could have proven fatal for someone,” he said. Talib, an experienced snake rescuer, further added, “This work often becomes a matter of life and death for us. When a giant python is in front of you, just imagine how helpless any person can be against its strength and tight grip.”

He also reassured the community after the successful rescue. “The presence of this python had instilled fear throughout Kashipur, but now, after the rescue, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief. It was captured just in time; otherwise, it could have led to a major incident.”

Python's size raises questions

An official from the Wildlife Department provided insights into the size of the captured python. “The maximum weight of an adult python can vary depending on the species. Among some of the largest python species, the Reticulated Python can weigh up to 159 kg, while both the Burmese Python and the Indian Python typically weigh around 91 kg each.”

With the successful rescue operation, Kashipur residents can now feel at ease, knowing the giant serpent has been safely removed from their locality.