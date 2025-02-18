How can privacy be violated when individuals choose to live together outside of marriage: Nainital HC

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court's division bench, led by Chief Justice G. Narendar, addressed a petition challenging the mandatory registration of live-in relationships under the newly implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked, "The state government has not prohibited cohabitation. How can privacy be infringed upon when individuals choose to live together outside of marriage? What is the underlying issue? Whose privacy is truly at stake here?

Chief Justice G. Narendar emphasized that the state is not prohibiting live-in relationships but merely imposing a condition for registration.

The commentary from the High Court on Monday has afforded significant relief to the state government, which has been under scrutiny following the filing of seven writ petitions challenging the UCC subsequent to its implementation on January 27.

Legal experts view this as a positive development for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's administration.

Advocate Abhijay Negi, representing the petitioner, emphasized the right to privacy while referencing a Supreme Court ruling from 2017. He argued, "My client’s right to privacy is being violated as he does not wish to disclose or register his live-in relationship with his partner."