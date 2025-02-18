In a 1st, Assam House session outside Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam made history on Monday by holding an Assembly session outside the state’s seat of power – Guwahati, for the first time.

Ministers and MLAs woke up early as they took a bus ride to the Bodo heartland Kokrajhar, 210 km away from Guwahati, to be a part of history. Excitement was writ large on their faces.

Businesses on the inaugural day of the Budget session were conducted at the secretariat of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya delivering the customary speech.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled the report of Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma regarding irregularities committed in the Combined Competitive Examinations of 2013 and 2014 before the Assembly. He termed the session “historic”. The session from Tuesday will be held at the Assembly building in Guwahati.

Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted the journey of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) from restlessness to peace and development.

“Fifteen years ago, there was a situation in BTR where people demanded a separate state. Now, they don’t want it. They welcomed us for the Assembly session. This is new Assam and new Bharat,” Hazarika said.