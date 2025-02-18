India, Qatar elevate ties to strategic partnership; set USD 28 billion trade target

NEW DELHI: India and Qatar on Tuesday agreed to double bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the next five years and announced the elevation of their relationship to the level of strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The two sides also signed two agreements in the presence of Modi and the Amir here. The first is on establishment of a strategic partnership and a revised double taxation avoidance agreement was also signed.

Five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed to strengthen economic partnership, step up ties in areas such as management of archives, and cooperation in youth affairs and sports.

"The strategic partnership agreement actually elevates the present state of bilateral relationship to a strategic level. What we are looking at is deepening cooperation in fields of trade, energy security, as well as in regional and international fora," Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters here after the talks.

In response to a query, he said the strategic partnership agreement will cover the "entire spectrum" of the bilateral relationship.

"Definitely, a road map will be drawn for cooperation in future and then both sides will work towards implementing the strategic partnership agreement. As and when the security related issues would come up within the agenda, definitely will be discussed under the strategic partnership agreement," the secretary said.