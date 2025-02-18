Jharkhand: Friend away at Kumbh, youth steps in for him at exam, held

RANCHI: In an interesting incident, a youth has been arrested for taking the Class 12 JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) Board exams on behalf of his friend, who was away at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for a holy dip. The youth, identified as Prince, was caught by the examiner during the checking process, which led to his arrest. The police registered a case of malpractice and took him into custody.
The incident occurred at a state-sponsored +2 High School Centre. Prince Kumar is a resident of Joko village under Keredari police station in Hazaribagh and was appearing in the examination on Saturday on behalf of Rohit Kumar Sao, a student of Vananchal Inter College located in Tandwa in Chatra.
Principal-cum-Center Superintendent Neeraj Kumar promptly informed the Tandwa police, which arrested Prince.
During interrogation, Prince Kumar revealed that his friend Rohit Kumar had gone to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during Kumbh. Hence, he appeared on his behalf during the examination.
According to the Centre Superintendent, he doubted Prince Kumar due to his suspicious behaviour and asked for his credentials. Later, while in interrogation, he admitted that his friend had gone to Kumbh to take a holy dip. Hence, he had been writing the examination on his behalf,” said the centre superintendent, Neeraj Kumar. He added that he had been caught writing an English paper for his friend on Saturday.
The office in-charge of Tandwa police station, Umesh Ram, also informed that on the basis of the application of the centre superintendent, a case of malpractice in the examination was registered, and Prince Kumar was sent to jail.
Starting on February 11, the JAC board’s matriculation and intermediate examinations are being conducted in Jharkhand, for which more than 7.84 lakh students have got enrolled.
More than 4.33 lakh students are appearing for the class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centres, while over 3.50 lakh students are writing intermediate examinations across 789 centres. The examination for Classes 10 and 12 earlier was set to conclude on March 3, but it will now conclude on March 4.
Taking rail route to reach Maha Kumbh
Relentless stream of devotees continues to throng for a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj. With reports of massive traffic jams on all the highways, pilgrims arriving in four-wheelers are now parking the vehicles in adjoining districts, taking the train route to reach the railway station nearest to Sangam. Meanwhile, almost all the railway stations in UP have been put on high alert to avert any untoward incident.