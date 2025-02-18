Jharkhand: Friend away at Kumbh, youth steps in for him at exam, held

RANCHI: In an interesting incident, a youth has been arrested for taking the Class 12 JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) Board exams on behalf of his friend, who was away at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for a holy dip. The youth, identified as Prince, was caught by the examiner during the checking process, which led to his arrest. The police registered a case of malpractice and took him into custody.

The incident occurred at a state-sponsored +2 High School Centre. Prince Kumar is a resident of Joko village under Keredari police station in Hazaribagh and was appearing in the examination on Saturday on behalf of Rohit Kumar Sao, a student of Vananchal Inter College located in Tandwa in Chatra.

Principal-cum-Center Superintendent Neeraj Kumar promptly informed the Tandwa police, which arrested Prince.

During interrogation, Prince Kumar revealed that his friend Rohit Kumar had gone to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during Kumbh. Hence, he appeared on his behalf during the examination.

According to the Centre Superintendent, he doubted Prince Kumar due to his suspicious behaviour and asked for his credentials. Later, while in interrogation, he admitted that his friend had gone to Kumbh to take a holy dip. Hence, he had been writing the examination on his behalf,” said the centre superintendent, Neeraj Kumar. He added that he had been caught writing an English paper for his friend on Saturday.