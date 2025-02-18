Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 346 new posts in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and the setting up of the Sixth State Finance Commission, among other decisions, officials said.

The decision to expand ANTF aims to enhance enforcement efforts and curb the spread of narcotics.

The government sanctioned the setting up of such an entity on August 31, 2023.

The cabinet's approval includes 310 permanent posts and 36 contractual positions within the task force.

These include roles ranging from senior police officials to clerical staff and scientific assistants.

The state government has sanctioned a recurring expenditure of over Rs 19 crore and a one-time expenditure of more than Rs 3 crore for vehicle procurement and other needs, the government stated.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the importance of acting decisively against drug networks across Maharashtra.

He said strengthening the task force would help law enforcement agencies tackle the growing use of narcotics more effectively.

The council of ministers also sanctioned Rs 1,275 crore to improve the Varkhede Londhe Barrage Medium Project in Jalgaon district.

The project, located on the Girna River, will provide irrigation facilities to 8,290 hectares of land in Chalisgaon and Bhadgaon talukas.