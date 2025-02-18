Maharashtra cyber cell summons Allahbadia on Feb 18 over crass & derogatory jokes

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Cyber cell on Monday summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka ‘BeerBiceps’, to appear before it on February 24 in connection with his controversial and obscene comment on the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.
The cell is investigating the case registered against Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his incendiary remarks about parents and sex on stand-up comic Samay Raina’s ‘India’s, Got Latent’ web show.
Raina’s request to record his statement virtually was denied. He said he was in the United States, but the cell asked him to record his statement by February 18. Allahbadia once again apologised for his controversial remark, adding he was scared because of death threats.
He wrote, “I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic, posing as patients. I’m feeling scared, and I don’t
know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India.”
He also said he and his team would cooperate with the police and other authorities. “I will follow the due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry.”
Allahbadia’s statement came after Mumbai and Assam police teams went to his residence in Mumbai, only to find it locked and his phone switched off.