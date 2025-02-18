Mayawati has 'strangled social movement': Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati, former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj has said that she has "strangled the social movement" and now the time has come to strangle her.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Monday, Raj said, "When during the war in Mahabharat, Arjun asked Lord Krishna how he will kill his cousins and relatives, Lord Krishna said that there are no cousins and relatives. Fight for justice and kill your own people."

"Today, my Krishna has told me that first kill your enemy. And, the enemy of social justice, that Ms Mayawati, who strangled the social movement, now time has come to strangle her," he added.

Responding to questions about his remarks, Raj told PTI on Tuesday, "The movement of the Bahujan community was strangled crores of cadres, who built the party by staying hungry and thirsty, and a movement, this Bahujan movement was strangled by her (Mayawati)."

"On this, when the media asked me questions, I said that definitely, she too should be strangled politically. What I meant was political death and nothing else," said Raj.

"To twist and tweak the entire thing is not right. Political death or murder of democracy are commonly referred to during political mentions and are taken in that light. Not otherwise," he added.

When quizzed further about a viral video in which he is heard justifying 'galaa ghot dena chahiiye' remark by saying his "Krishna" has ordered him to do so, Raj said, "Former judge of Allahabad High Court Justice Sabhajit Yadav, the patron of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi (DOMA) Parisangh, was also present with me. Referring to me he had said 'I have found my Arjuna. In response, I told him he was our 'Krishna'. Justice Yadav had also said that Arjuna was guided by Krishna in fighting for justice even if it meant countering one's own. This was the context of my remark and my Krishna analogy.But it is being tweaked now."

He also told PTI that he would also issue a clarification about the intent of his statement and how it was being misinterpreted by political rivals.