Odisha government forms fact finding committee on KIIT student's death, matter raised in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday constituted a high level fact finding committee to inquire into all aspects of the alleged suicide by a Nepali girl student in the KIIT campus here.

A press note issued by the information and public relations department said that appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings of the committee.

The state government has taken immediate cognisance of the matter and the institution where the incident took place has been placed under notice, it said and added that steps have been taken to arrest the security guards and suspend the erring officials of the university involved in mistreating the protesting students.

Reports of misconduct including the use of force against students by private individuals are being investigated and those responsible will be held accountable as per the law, the press note said and added that the government of Odisha remains committed to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of every student.

The state government will take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served swiftly and fairly, it added.

The committee headed by additional chief secretary in the home department Satyabrata Sahu includes principal secretary in the women and child development department Shubha Sarma and secretary in the higher education department Aravind Agrawal.