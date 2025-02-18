PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar at Hyderabad House

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks at the Hyderabad House here, with the MEA saying that a "new milestone" is on the cards for this "special" bilateral partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader.

Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Hyderabad House. A new milestone in the cards of this special India-Qatar partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.