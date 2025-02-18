President gives nod to prosecute former minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday sanctioned the prosecution aginst former minister Satyendar Jain in a case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case falls under the provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

It is to be noted that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a file to the Rashtrapati Bhawan seeking prosecution sanction against the AAP leader.

Jain was arrested in May 2022, under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

At the time of the arrest, Jain held portfolios including health and power in the Delhi government.

In its note to the President, the MHA had claimed to have sufficient evidence against Jain in the case based on the materials received from the ED.