Pushing country towards fundamentalism: CM Yogi slams SP

LUCKNOW: CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a broadside against the main opposition, Samajwadi Party, accusing its leadership of following 'double-standards' by opposing government efforts to improve standard of education for the general public.
On the opening day of the budget session of UP state legislature, CM Yogi criticised the SP's 'educational hyposcrisy', stating that "These people will educate their children in English-medium schools but if the government wants to provide the same opportunity to others, they say no—teach them Urdu instead."
He then said, "Are they working on the agenda to make children ‘Maulvis’ and push the country towards fundamentalism. This cannot continue."
He alleged that the SP aimed at taking the country towards fundamentalism. “This move will not be tolerated,” said CM Yogi.
Welcoming the inclusion of local dialects including Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi in Assembly proceedings, the CM reiterated his government's commitment to preserve and promote those languages recognising them as sub-languages of Hindi.
"Our government is establishing separate academies for these languages to ensure their growth. They are the daughters of Hindi and deserve their rightful respect. This House is not just for scholars; every section of society must have its voice heard," asserted the CM.
Emphasising the richness of Braj Bhasha, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Saint Surdas composed his divine verses in it while Tulsidas scripted the epic Ramcharitmanas in Awadhi, which served as a spiritual guide.
Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), CM Yogi remarked that opposing every good initiative has become the party’s nature. “You oppose every positive step taken in the interest of the people of the state and the country. This attitude will not work.”
He pointed out that when the Assembly Secretariat recognised local languages, the SP opposed the decision.
He added that the people were fully aware of SP’s double standards, and such hypocrisy should be exposed in the society.
Criticising those opposing Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi, Yogi said they were, in essence, against Uttar Pradesh’s cultural heritage.
“It is unfortunate that at a time when these languages are receiving the respect they deserve, some people are protesting against it.”
Reaffirming his government's commitment to preserving and promoting regional languages, CM Yogi announced the establishment of Bhojpuri Academy, Awadhi Academy, and Braj Academy to uplift those languages.
“It is our responsibility to preserve our mother tongues and promote them. The opposition’s stand clearly shows they are not just against development but also against our culture,” he remarked.