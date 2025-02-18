Pushing country towards fundamentalism: CM Yogi slams SP

LUCKNOW: CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a broadside against the main opposition, Samajwadi Party, accusing its leadership of following 'double-standards' by opposing government efforts to improve standard of education for the general public.

On the opening day of the budget session of UP state legislature, CM Yogi criticised the SP's 'educational hyposcrisy', stating that "These people will educate their children in English-medium schools but if the government wants to provide the same opportunity to others, they say no—teach them Urdu instead."

He then said, "Are they working on the agenda to make children ‘Maulvis’ and push the country towards fundamentalism. This cannot continue."

He alleged that the SP aimed at taking the country towards fundamentalism. “This move will not be tolerated,” said CM Yogi.

Welcoming the inclusion of local dialects including Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, and Bundelkhandi in Assembly proceedings, the CM reiterated his government's commitment to preserve and promote those languages recognising them as sub-languages of Hindi.

"Our government is establishing separate academies for these languages to ensure their growth. They are the daughters of Hindi and deserve their rightful respect. This House is not just for scholars; every section of society must have its voice heard," asserted the CM.