Savarkar defamation case: Pune court grants Rahul Gandhi permanent exemption from court appearance

PUNE: A Pune court on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed over his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, citing his top-level security and the Leader of Opposition status.

An application seeking permanent exemption from appearing before the special court for MP/MLA was moved by Advocate Milind Pawar, who is representing Gandhi (54) in the defamation case, last month.

Pawar said on Tuesday they moved another application to convert the present "summary trial" into a "summons trial" so that historical references and evidence can be discussed in the court.

"Summons trial" which entails detailed cross-examination is a lengthy legal proceeding as compared to "summary trial".

The case, in which the Congress leader obtained bail last month, was filed by a relative of Savarkar.

Amol Shinde, Judicial Magistrate (First Class) presiding over the special court for MP/MLA, in his order, stated that the accused is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and has to attend several meetings.

Considering that he is a "Z-plus" protectee and taking into account expenses incurred on his security arrangements (during the Pune visit) and also the law and order issue if he attends the hearing, the court grants permanent exemption to Rahul Gandhi from appearing in the case, said the order.

Last month, the court had given bail to Rahul Gandhi after he virtually appeared before it in the case filed on a complaint of a grandnephew of Savarkar.

The complaint stemmed from a speech the Congress leader gave in London in March 2023, where he made certain remarks on the freedom fighter citing a book written by him.