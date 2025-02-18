Smriti Irani 'real agent' of billionaire investor George Soros, alleges Congress; BJP hits back

NEW DELHI: Amid a controversy over alleged funding by a US agency for raising voter turnout in India, the Congress on Tuesday accused BJP leader Smriti Irani of being the "real agent" of billionaire investor George Soros.

The Congress used Irani's profile of being a former USAID "goodwill ambassador" to attack the former Union minister.

Congress leader and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, in a post on X, said, "According to the Government's official website, Ms. Smriti Irani's bio states that she has served as the USAID 'Goodwill Ambassador' to India. Does this imply that BJP politicians are the real agents of George Soros?" he asked.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera responded to Kharge's post, saying, "This is brilliant. We finally have the answer to BJP's favourite question - Rasoe Mein Kaun Tha? (who was in the kitchen). The actual agent of George Soros turns out to be @smritiirani," Khera said in a post on X.