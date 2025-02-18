Sonowal inaugurates strategic IWT in Assam

GUWAHATI: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated a 'strategic' Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) at Jogighopa in Assam.

To mark the occasion, he flagged off two ships and two barges which set sail for Bangladesh carrying 110 metric tonnes of coal and stone chips.

Bhutan’s Minister of Industries, Commerce and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji attended the inaugural ceremony.

The terminal is strategic, for it is located 91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan and 108 km from Bangladesh, making it crucial for India’s bilateral trade ties with the two countries.

The foundation stone for the IWT was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021. By 2027, it is expected to handle cargo of 1.1 million tonnes per annum.

After inaugurating the terminal, Sonowal said, “Today marks a historic day for the waterways transportation sector in the country as we dedicate the IWT at Jogighopa to the people and the nation."

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the waterways transportation has been undergoing a tremendous transformation propelling India’s logistics growth and us towards Modi Ji’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

"He was confident the terminal would transform connectivity in the region and bolster India’s trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh. Its strategic position allows it to play the role of an economic multiplier for the region, a testament to the PM’s doctrine of ‘Neighbourhood First'," Sonowal said.

He also said that through strategic regional projects and agreements with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and other countries, India was diligently establishing itself as a pivotal waterway gateway for the facilitation of enhanced regional trade and seamless transport connectivity.

He also contributed it to the overall development and integration of South Asia, while ensuring the sustainability and vitality of the region’s economic landscape.

“The development of inland waterways holds great promise for transforming the logistics sector in India. By leveraging our extensive network of rivers and water bodies, we can create a sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient mode of transportation for goods,” Sonowal said.

Built at a cost of over Rs 82 crore, the Jogighopa terminal has an RCC jetty with an approach designed for an electric-level luffing crane for cargo handling.

The terminal also has infrastructural facilities such as an administrative building, customs office building, immigration office, truck parking area, 1,100 sq m covered storage area with power backup, and 11,000 sq m open storage.