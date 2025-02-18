Two bomb threats in one day trigger evacuations, extensive searches in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Two bomb threats in one day, kept the Madhya Pradesh police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on their toes in the central Indian state on Tuesday.

While the Mumbai-bound Ballia-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Kamayani Express was checked for around two hours by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) personnel of the state police at Bina railway station of Sagar district, around 250 km away in Jabalpur district, another bomb scare kept the BDDS team of local police busy at a prominent English medium private school in Ranjhi area.

In Bina town of Sagar district of Bundelkhand region, the long-distance Kamayani Express train, which was already running late by around 4-5 hours was stopped and searched thoroughly for the presence of any explosive, following a call alerting about a bomb on the train, which finally turned out to be a hoax call.

According to a senior police officer in Sagar district, the search which started at around noon, continued for over two hours, after which the train left for its further journey.

“Already the stations are currently chock-a-block with heavy crowds going towards and returning from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. It cannot be ruled out that the call might have been made possibly with the intention to spread panic, which may have led to some untoward incident in the crowd on the train and at the station. We’re conducting detailed and in-depth investigations in the matter,” a senior police officer in Sagar district told TNIE.