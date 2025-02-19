52 Punjab Police officials dismissed in 10 days over corruption charges

CHANDIGARH: In the past ten days 52 Punjab Police officials had been dismissed from service on corruption charges. Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav today said that the dismissed cops ranged from constables to inspectors.

"In consonance with the instructions issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann emphasising transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police in all districts have dismissed 52 police officials for their involvement in corrupt practices, malpractices, criminal activities or prolonged absenteeism,’’ he said.

The dismissed Police officials include one Inspector, five Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), four head constables (HCs) and 42 constables across various districts. The dismissals were recommended by the SSPs and police commissioners in a state-wide exercise in the past ten days.

Yadav said that CPs and SSPs in their respective districts and commissionerates are undertaking the exercise to identify instances where police officers have been wanted in FIRs, facing serious allegations or indulged in corrupt practices. "Officers concerned have been thoroughly examining the evidence and following due procedure in each case to initiate action,’’ he said.

He said that recently, a Station House Officer (SHO) Sadiq and two constables in Faridkot district were arrested after they were found involved in the extortion of money.

Reaffirming the commitment of Punjab Police to 'Zero Tolerance Against Corruption', the DGP said that any elements found indulging corruption will be dealt with strictly.

“Black sheep in the Punjab Police are not going to be tolerated. Strict action as per law will be taken,” he reiterated.