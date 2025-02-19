Assam Assembly adjourned thrice; ruling, opposition members create noisy scenes

GUWAHATI: Assam Assembly was adjourned thrice on Wednesday when both the ruling and opposition members demanded discussions on various issues by suspending other routine businesses of the day.

The opposition brought four adjournment motions, while the treasury bench sought a discussion on a recent report on APSC cash-for-job scam.

The adjournment motions were on coal mine tragedy of Umrangso by the Congress, coal and other syndicate by CPI (M), alleged torture of Indian citizens in a detention centre by AIUDF and the cash-for-job scam in Assam Public Service Commission by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

As soon as the Question Hour was over, both sides trooped into the well of the House and pressed for their demands.

The ruling alliance led by BJP raised slogans and clapped inside the well while asking the Speaker to allow a discussion on the report of the one-man Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission on the APSC scam.

Although the entire opposition was demanding that the Speaker accept their four notices, AIUDF displayed placards demanding justice for people allegedly tortured in the name of being foreigners and kept at a detention centre.