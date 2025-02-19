BJP sees red as Mamata takes ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ jibe

NEW DELHI: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticised the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday for lack of planning at the Maha Kumbh, saying the spiritual gathering in Prayagraj has turned into “Mrityu Kumbh”. The BJP brushed aside the criticism, claiming she is “nervous” about her fate in the 2026 assembly elections after seeing Arvind Kejriwal’s “complete decimation” in Delhi.

Banerjee launched a broadside against the BJP in the ongoing assembly session over various issues but reserved the Kumbh arrangements for special attention.

She said: “This is ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered? There are food and lodging arrangements for the VIPs, and systems are available to get camps (tents) for as high as `1 lakh. There are no arrangements for the poor, and a stampede-like situation arose in Kumbh Mela.”

The BJP in West Bengal reacted sharply to Mamata’s remark. Party leader Suvendu Adhikari appealed to the Hindu and saint community to strongly protest the CM’s statement.

He said, “I appeal to the Hindu and Saint communities to register a strong protest. A little while ago, on the Floor of the House (State Assembly), Mamata Banerjee said that this is not Maha Kumbh but ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. Raise your voice against this attack on Hindu, on Maha Kumbh.”

Banerjee and Adhikari exchanged barbs throughout the day. He led BJP legislators for a sit-in protest in the assembly premises earlier in the day, protesting alleged appeasement politics by her government.