Cash for departmental jobs case: CBI arrests six, including two IRPS officers

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it arrested six persons including two Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers in connection with alleged bribery for Railways’ Departmental Examination.

Officials in the CBI said, those who have been arrested include Sunil Bishnoi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS 2008 Batch), Vadodara Division, Western Railway, Vadodara; Ankush Wasan, Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS 2018 batch), Western Railway, Vadodara; Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Church gate, Western Railways, Mumbai; Neeraj Sinha, Deputy Station Superintendent; Dinesh Kumar, Nursing Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Sabarmati, Ahmedabad; and another Mukesh Meena.

The officials said after their arrests simultaneous searches were carried out at different locations, which led to the recovery of around 650 grams of gold and Rs 5 lakh cash.

The alleged bribery network involving two IRPS officers and others in the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Vadodara, Western Railway, was unearthed by officials of the federal probe agency following an investigation into allegations of collection of massive bribes for favouring candidates in Limited Departmental Examination of Western Railway, the officials said.