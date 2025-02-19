Cash for departmental jobs case: CBI arrests six, including two IRPS officers

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it arrested six persons including two Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers in connection with alleged bribery for Railways’ Departmental Examination.
Officials in the CBI said, those who have been arrested include Sunil Bishnoi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS 2008 Batch), Vadodara Division, Western Railway, Vadodara; Ankush Wasan, Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS 2018 batch), Western Railway, Vadodara; Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Church gate, Western Railways, Mumbai; Neeraj Sinha, Deputy Station Superintendent; Dinesh Kumar, Nursing Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Sabarmati, Ahmedabad; and another Mukesh Meena.
The officials said after their arrests simultaneous searches were carried out at different locations, which led to the recovery of around 650 grams of gold and Rs 5 lakh cash.
The alleged bribery network involving two IRPS officers and others in the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Vadodara, Western Railway, was unearthed by officials of the federal probe agency following an investigation into allegations of collection of massive bribes for favouring candidates in Limited Departmental Examination of Western Railway, the officials said.
Later, raids were also conducted at residences and official premises of the accused persons at 11 different locations including Gujarat’s Vadodara, which led to recovery of gold bars, cash, electronic gadgets and incriminating documents, the officials added.
The officials said, a case was registered on February 18 against three public servants of Railways including Ankush Wasan, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Neeraj Sinha, and one Mukesh Meena, after they were accused of being involved in the racket with a few other people. They were allegedly collecting money from the candidates appearing in the Railway Departmental examination by promising them selection in the upcoming examination.
The officials also alleged that the accused Divisional Personnel Officer Ankush Wasan had directed Sanjay Tiwari to compile a list of at least 10 candidates willing to pay money for selection in the said examination.
Following this, Tiwari asked Neeraj Sinha and Mukesh Meena to contact such candidates and collect bribes from them. It was further alleged that the Tiwari had contacted a jeweller in Vadodara to purchase around 400 grams of gold instead of cash without generating any invoice, they said.