Cash-hit Himachal Pradesh plans to lease century-old property

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government is planning to lease the century-old Hotel Wildflower Hall, located about 12 kilometers from Shimla.

The property, which spans 100 acres in the midst of a dense deodar forest, was originally constructed by Lord Kitchener in 1902 during the British Raj. After a two-decade-long legal battle, the state government regained possession of this prestigious property in January 2024.

In a cabinet meeting held on Saturday, the state government approved the hiring of a consulting firm to facilitate the leasing of the property.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ordered the execution of a 2005 arbitration award, which held that the Wildflower Hall, along with the adjacent deodar forest, be handed over to the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in June 2023.

After the state government got back its possession, it has been exploring options to find a suitable partner to run the luxury hotel which will help in revenue generation for the state facing fiscal constraints.

The government is keen to attract players from the hospitality industry to lease this prime property, which is currently managed by the Oberoi Group as a world-class high-end resort.

The Himachal Government and the East India Hotels Ltd (EIHL) have been embroiled in a bitter legal dispute for almost two decade over control and profit sharing of the colonialera hotel.