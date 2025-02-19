Centre sanctions Rs 1554. 99 cr additional aid to 5 states hit by natural calamities; Kerala gets nothing

The high level committee approved central assistance of Rs 1554.99 crore to five states from the NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Centre has released Rs 18,322.80 crore to 27 states in SDRF and Rs 4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 states, Rs 2208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 states and Rs 719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

The Centre had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these states, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of formal memorandums, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kerala which suffered a deadly landslide in July 2024, which razed the entire villages of Mundakkai-Chooralmala in the Wayanad district, killing over 400 people and displacing hundreds, has not been included in the list by the Centre.

The Centre has refused to provide grants for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide victims, instead, it sanctioned an interest-free loan of ₹529.50 crore to the Kerala government under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

