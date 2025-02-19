Chandigarh Diary | Sukhbir Badal’s daughter gets married

Former Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s eldest daughter, Harkirat Kaur, got married to Abu Dhabi-based businessman Tejveer Singh Toor on February 12 in the national capital. The wedding festivities began on February 10 with sangeet ceremony at The Trident, Gurugram, where Bollywood singer Mika Singh performed. Several politicians attended the events, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, LoP in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Punjab police reshuffle on the horizon

Following a meeting between Punjab AAP MLAs and party chief Arvind Kejriwal last week, and in light of the AAP government’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, a significant reshuffle within the Punjab police is anticipated. Amid the alleged power struggle within party leadership, control over the state police is often viewed as a crucial indicator of who holds power. During a meeting with police officials CM Bhagwant Mann cautioned SSPsand Police Commissioners to improve their performance or face consequences, emphasizing concerns over “false” FIRs being filed in certain districts.