Dalit man stabbed to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 35-year-old Dalit man named Amit Balmiki was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, police said.

Balmiki's body was recovered from Shahdabber village under the jurisdiction of Budhana Police Station, they said.

"The body of the victim was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is currently underway. A murder case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family," said Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh confirming the incident.