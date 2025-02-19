Effort to malign Mahakumbh, Sangam waters clean enough to consume: UP CM Yogi refutes CPCB report

LUCKNOW: Refuting the reports of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicating high levels of faecal coliform in the waters of Prayagraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the water at the Sangam is not only fit for drinking but also for 'achman'.

The UP CM said the report was an effort to malign the Mahakumbh during a discussion on the Mela under Rule 56 at the state assembly on Wednesday, the second day of the state budget session.

The CM alleged that 'fake videos' against Sanatan Dharma, 'Maa Ganga', India and the Mahakumbh have been circulated to mock the congregation.

"It is like playing with the faith of the crores who have taken a holy dip at the ongoing Mela in Prayagraj," he added.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had summoned the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) authorities on Wednesday for failing to submit the ‘action taken report (ATR)’ on improving the water quality in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh-2025.