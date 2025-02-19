Few hundred Indians who took 'dunky route' to US stuck in Mexico, deported Indians recount ordeal

CHANDIGARH: Many Indians who took the 'dunky route' to US are currently stuck in Mexico. They were scared of crossing into the US for fear of being deported back to India.

A few hundred are as of now staying in Mexico as they cannot come back nor cross into the US.

"The agents are demanding that they pay more if they want to go back or arrange their transportation back home themselves. Also they are perplexed as to what to do next and have adopted a wait and watch policy,’’ said an official.

So far three US military planes have deported 332 illegal immigrants to India. The first plane landed at Amritsar on February 5 with 104 Indians. The second plant transported 116 and the third plane landed with 112 Indians.

Those who took the 'dunky route' had gone either via United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Italy, Columbia, Dubai, Suriname, Thailand, Egypt and Guatemala from where they proceeded to Mexico.

Sources said that the 165 illegal immigrants from Punjab who retuned back in three batches boarded from Delhi and went to Dubai and from there they proceeded to Mexico via several countries.

An officer on condition of anonymity said, "The illegal immigrants left legally from India to first port of entry any country in Europe or the UK or the Middle East. If they went via UK or Europe then they were most likely flown to Mexico directly after a few days' stay. If they went via Dubai, they would have to go via several countries."

Till date fifteen cases have been registered and two more travel agents were arrested.

The latest FIRs were registered in the Tarn Taran, SAS Nagar, Moga, and Sangrur districts, on February 17 and 18.

The accused agents, operating through unauthorized networks, have been found charging hefty amounts from victims by promising safe and legal immigration routes, but instead have been exposing them to inhumane conditions, detention, and eventual deportation.