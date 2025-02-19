Governor addresses joint session of both UP Houses

LUCKNOW: Mentioning Mahakubh and describing it as an event ‘that embodies the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” UP Governor Anandiben Patel, while addressing the joint session of state legislature marking the commencement of budget session, said that the event had set new benchmarks in ensuring cleanliness, security, and management.

The state budget will be presented on Thursday, February 20 and the session will conclude on March 5. “Mahakumbh 2025 is a unique blend of faith and modernity, showcasing both tradition and progress,” said the Governor amid the slogans of ‘Rajyapal go back’ by the opposition benches.

He highlighted that Mahakumbh 2025 represented unity in diversity and promoted equality and harmony, reinforcing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. So far, over 55 crore devotees had taken a holy dip at Sangam.

Laying stress on the significance of law and order as the most essential component of a civilized society, the Governor underscored the state government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability.