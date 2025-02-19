Historic Achabal spring in Kashmir dries up for first time, sparking drought concerns

SRINAGAR: The historic spring at the famed Achabal Mughal garden in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has dried up for the first time in history due to an unprecedented dry spell and minimal rainfall this winter, raising serious concerns about a potential drought-like situation in the summer.

The Achabal spring, built by Noor Jahan, wife of Mughal Emperor Jahangir in the 17th century, has never run dry before, according to locals.

“It is the first time I have seen the spring dried up. I have never seen this situation before,” said 65-year-old villager Ghulam Mohammad.

The spring provides water to nearly 20 villages surrounding the Achabal Mughal garden, and residents are now facing a severe water crisis, relying on water tankers for their supply. The Achabal springs also support 13 water supply schemes, further worsening the situation.

Kashmir has recorded an 80 per cent precipitation deficit in January and February, leading to the drying up of multiple water bodies across the Valley. An official from the Meteorological Department confirmed, “There has been nearly 80 per cent deficient precipitation in the Valley in January and February so far.”