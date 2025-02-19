IIT study: 40% of Himachal at high risk of landslides, floods & avalanches

CHANDIGARH: Forty-nine per cent of Himachal Pradesh is prone to medium-risk and 40% to high-risk landslides, floods and avalanches, according to a recent study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Ropar.
The conclusions were presented at the Indian Cryosphere Meet (ICM) held at the IIT-Bombay last week, attended by 80 glaciologists, researchers, scientists, and other experts from around the world.
The IIT is now conducting similar studies in the Northeast, J&K and Uttarakhand, adding another criterion to examine GOLF (Glacier Lake Out Burst Flood).
MTech scholar Daishisha Lawphniaw conducted the study under the guidance of Reet Kamal Tiwari from IIT-Ropar, using GIS-based mapping, the study classified hazard-prone regions.
Tiwari told this newspaper, “The state’s upper reaches are more prone to avalanches, whereas the middle and lower parts of the state are more prone to flood and landslides.”
The study stated that high-altitude areas in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts are highly prone to avalanches, while Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Chamba districts are prone to flood and landslides. The study highlights that steep mountain slopes and elevations above 3,000 meters are at the highest risk. Higher-altitude regions with slopes between 16.8 degrees and 41.5 degrees are more likely to experience both avalanches and landslides.
“Areas with mean slopes ranging from 5.9 degrees to 16.44 degrees and mean elevations up to 1600 meters are predominantly prone to both landslides and floods, whereas the combined occurrence of avalanches and landslides is most likely in regions with slopes of 16.86 degrees to 41.54 degrees at higher elevations,” states the study.
The study highlights importance of knowledge about the cascading effects of disasters.
