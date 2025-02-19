IIT study: 40% of Himachal at high risk of landslides, floods & avalanches

CHANDIGARH: Forty-nine per cent of Himachal Pradesh is prone to medium-risk and 40% to high-risk landslides, floods and avalanches, according to a recent study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Ropar.

The conclusions were presented at the Indian Cryosphere Meet (ICM) held at the IIT-Bombay last week, attended by 80 glaciologists, researchers, scientists, and other experts from around the world.

The IIT is now conducting similar studies in the Northeast, J&K and Uttarakhand, adding another criterion to examine GOLF (Glacier Lake Out Burst Flood).

MTech scholar Daishisha Lawphniaw conducted the study under the guidance of Reet Kamal Tiwari from IIT-Ropar, using GIS-based mapping, the study classified hazard-prone regions.

Tiwari told this newspaper, “The state’s upper reaches are more prone to avalanches, whereas the middle and lower parts of the state are more prone to flood and landslides.”