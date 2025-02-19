MP declares Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' tax-free on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

BHOPAL: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Hindi movie Chhaava has been declared tax free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The announcement was made by the state’s chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while addressing a gathering after unveiling the state archery academy in Jabalpur on Wednesday evening. The announcement assumed particular significance as it coincided with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

“On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, I’m declaring that Hindi film Chhaava (based on his son Sambhaji Maharaj’s life) tax free in MP. The movie is being declared tax free to enable one and all to watch the movie, which depicts various aspects of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son Sambhaji Maharaj’s life,” Yadav said.

The development happened three months after the same MP CM had in November 2025, declared the Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna-starrer movie, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax free in the state.

Based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, the movie, Chhaava (which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna) is the third movie in 11 months to have been declared tax-free by the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav.