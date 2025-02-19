NIA arrests 3 men for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistani intelligence operatives

NEW DELHI: The NIA has arrested three men for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, the anti-terror federal agency said on Wednesday.

They were sharing sensitive information about Indian defence establishments at Karwar Naval Base and Kochi Naval Base, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

While Vethan Laxman Tandel and Akshay Ravi Naik were picked up from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, Abhilash P A was arrested from Kochi in Kerala, the agency said.

All three accused persons arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of local police were found to have been in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media, it said.