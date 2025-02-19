NIA conducts raid in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Bhojpur in fake currency racket case

PATNA: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids in Bihar’s Bhagalpur and Bhojpur districts on Wednesday in connection with the circulation of counterfeit Indian currency notes in the state. Documents related to transactions of money and electronic devices were recovered during the operation.

An NIA team reached Bhagalpur early in the morning and carried out searches in the house of Nagre Saddam, a software engineer currently lodged in the Beur central jail in Patna. The raiding team recovered Indian currency notes, suspected to be counterfeit, from Saddam’s house located at Bhikhanpur under Ishachak police station limits.

Another team conducted a search on the residential premises of two close associates of Nazre Saddam’s in Bhojpur districts. Authoritative sources said that raids were conducted at Koran Dihtri village under the Sahar police station and Chhatarpura village under the Chauri police station limit in the district.