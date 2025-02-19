One dead, 20 injured as bus carrying devotees to Prayagraj rams into truck in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: One person died and 20 devotees were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Raipur to Prayagraj Mahakumbh collided with a stationary truck near Pendra at the border of adjoining Madhya Pradesh, about 180 km from Raipur.

The incident occurred between 6 am and 7 am when a bus from Mahendra Travels, carrying pilgrims to Prayagraj from Raipur, crashed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside after breaking down.

"The conductor of the bus died on the spot while around 20 others were injured. They all have been shifted to Anuppur (MP) district hospital. Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district police chief Bhavna Gupta told the TNIE.

He added that 4-5 of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. The police are in contact with the families of the injured, who are from various districts near Raipur.

The stationary truck broke down in the middle of the road at the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border and was loaded with coal, the local police said.