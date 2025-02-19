Rahul, Tharoor thaw on TNIE column

NEW DELHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the row over Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent column in this newspaper backing the CPM-led Kerala government’s development initiatives, senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a 30-minute one-on-one meeting with the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, who has come under fire from the party’s state unit.

Sources said the Congress’ top leadership has decided to stand with Tharoor, who managed to convince Rahul about the facts in his column. Both leaders also agreed to meet more frequently.

This is the first such meeting between Rahul and Tharoor in about three years and is seen as a reconciliatory effort on the part of the central leadership.

“Tharoor has been trying for an appointment with Rahul ever since the latter contested for Congress president in 2022. It required a n article for that to happen,’’ a close confidant of Tharoor said in half jest.